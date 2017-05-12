May 12, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

An 117,612-square-foot parcel of land in Oakbrook Terrace was sold for $2,325,000, according to an announcement from Marcus & Millichap.

The property located at 17W474 Roosevelt Road in Oakbrook Terrace and has about 300 feet of frontage on Roosevelt Road.

Richard Kozarits and Peter Deltondo, both investment specialists at Marcus & Millichap, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The buyer, a developer, was secured and represented by George Ghattas.

Tags | Illinois, Marcus & Millichap, Oakbrook Terrace, Retail

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com