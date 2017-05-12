May 12, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Quad Real has invested $600 million of U.S. equity into a joint venture between CA Student Living and GI Partners, according to a company announcement.

CA and GI are co-investors and general partners with CA serving as the operating partner. All three companies have a history in residential real estate and manage multi-billion dollar portfolios.

The venture provides QuadReal and GI with a compelling entry point into the growing US student housing market. The sector performs well throughout all economic cycles making it an attractive investment, according to the statement.

The portfolio includes 10 properties developed and managed by CA and are in 10 major university markets across 9 states, the statement said. The joint venture plans to acquire and develop additional student housing projects across the country to grow and diversify.

Tags | CA Ventures, finance, GI Partners, Illinois, QuadReal Property Group, student housing

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com