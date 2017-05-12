May 12, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Hunt Mortgage Group provided a Freddie Mac loan facility to finance the acquisition of a multifamily property located in Columbus, Ohio.

The District at Tuttle Apartments is a garden-style multifamily property with 228 units that is located on a 16-acre site at 4020 Cyber Ave. The property consists of 26 two- and three-story residential buildings and a clubhouse.

The borrower is District One II, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, backed by Rod Wilt, Scott Coy, Lisa Boyd, Brian Uffelman and the Uffelman Business Distributions Trust. The loan has a seven-year term amortizing over 30 years with two-years of interest-only.

Property amenities include a business center, game room, café, state-of-the-art fitness center, and swimming pool. Parking is furnished on site via 422 parking spaces. The District at Tuttle Apartments contains a mix of one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments.

The District at Tuttle Apartments is located on the border between the Dublin and Hilliard submarkets which are located in the northwestern quadrant of Columbus.

