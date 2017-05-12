May 12, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P. has closed the sale of the 259-suite Sheraton Suites Columbus in Columbus, Ohio.

HFF represented the owner in the sale of the property to Regal Hospitality, based out of Columbus. The hotel was sold unencumbered by management.

The Sheraton Suites Columbus comprises 259 guest suites, 3,185 square feet of meeting space, The Grill and The Lounge food and beverage outlets, an outdoor pool and sundeck, an indoor pool, fitness center, gift shop, business center and club lounge.

The property is situated on a 4.21-acre site at 201 Hutchinson Ave., directly off of and visible from Interstate-270, which provides access to the Port Columbus International Airport 16 miles away. A

The HFF investment sales team representing the owner was led by managing director Denny Meikleham and director Alan Suzuki.

