Coldwell Banker Commercial McGuire Mears & Associates helped close the sale of a 26,029-square-foot airplane hangar in Janesville, Wisconsin, to Burlington company Meisner Aircraft, Inc.

The hangar is located at 4618 S. Columbia Drive in Janesville.

The hangar, previously used for Blackhawk Technical College’s aircraft maintenance program, was vacated when the program was discontinued in the spring of 2013. Broker Bill Mears represented both parties in the transaction.

Tags | Bill Mears, Coldwell Banker Commercial McGuire Mears & Associates, industrial, Janesville, Wisconsin

