Joe Herron joins the Naperville-based Caton Commercial Real Estate Group as a senior vice president.

Herron has specialized in retail tenant representation and the leasing of retail commercial property for over 17 years, according to a company announcement. He has aided several national retailers in efforts to dispose of closed or closing locations within the Chicago metro area.

