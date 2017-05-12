May 12, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital LLC closed an $80 million refinancing loan for the Flats at East Bank Apartments, a multifamily and mixed-use retail property in downtown Cleveland.

Built in 2016 and located near First Energy Stadium, Quicken Loans Arena and Progressive Field, the Flats at East Bank Apartments includes 241 Class-A+ units. The fully occupied units are designed according to 20 customized floor plans that range from penthouses to one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. The apartment space also offers amenities such as 24/7 concierge and room service, a business center, a 40,000-square-foot outdoor resident terrace and a 24-hour fitness center.

Additionally, the property includes a 61,016-square-foot retail building that is home to a mix of restaurant and entertainment businesses, including Punch Bowl Social, Beer Head, Magnolia and the recently announced Thirsty Dog, Dante’s Inferno and Rascal Flatts.

Tags | Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital, Cleveland, finance, Flats at East Bank, Multifamily, Ohio

