May 12, 2017 | Sara Freund | Print Article | Email this Article

Meridian Capital Group negotiated $19.9 million in bridge financing for the acquisition of the Ivy Park Homes, a multifamily property in Chicago.

The transaction was negotiated by Meridian senior vice president, David Hayum, who is based in New York City.

The Ivy Park Homes is a rental community located on the South Side of Chicago and sits on 80 acres of landscaped grounds. Each unit features a modern kitchen, washer and dryer connections, ceiling fans and hardwood floors.

Tags | Chicago, finance, Illinois, Meridian Capital Group, Multifamily, South Side

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com