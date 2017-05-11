May 11, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

St. Louis’ ElmTree Funds has filled two key positions. Stephen Baxter has joined as senior asset manager, while Mason Bikshorn has been hired as an analyst.

Baxter brings more than 10 years of experience in the commercial real estate industry to his new position at ElmTree. He most recently served as the commercial portfolio manager for McKinley, Inc., where he was a member of the Institutional Commercial Real Estate team and was responsible for the asset management of about 2.1 million square feet of distressed commercial real estate assets across seven states.

Before joining ElmTree, Bikshorn served as a performance analyst with Schnucks Market, Inc., where he was responsible for providing insights and recommendations to stakeholders at all levels.

Tags | ElmTree Funds, finance, Mason Bikshorn, Missouri, St. Louis, Stephen Baxter

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com