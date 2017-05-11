May 11, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Susan Branscome, senior vice president and managing director of NorthMarq Capital’s Cincinnati regional office, recently arranged the $4.1 million refinance of Chamber Office Park in Fort Mitchell, Kentucky.

Chamber Office Park is a 67,552-square-foot office park at 2101-2181 and 2500 Chamber Drive in Fort Mitchell.

The transaction was structured with a fully amortizing 10-year term. NorthMarq arranged financing for the borrower through its correspondent relationship with a life insurance company.

Tags | Cincinnati, finance, Fort Mitchell, Kentucky, NorthMarq Capital, Office, Ohio, Susan Branscome

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com