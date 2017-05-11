May 11, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has started construction of a multi-building project that will transform the east end of Washington University’s Danforth, Missouri, Campus into a hub for research and teaching.

As construction manager, McCarthy will implement a comprehensive plan that includes the construction of three new academic buildings, two multi-use pavilions, an underground parking facility and a new expansive landscape. It also includes an expansion of the Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum.

Major components of the east end transformation include:

• Anabeth and John Weil Hall, an 82,100-square-foot interdisciplinary building, will serve as the new front door to the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts.

• The 25,500-square-foot Gary M. Sumers Welcome Center will house Undergraduate Admissions and Student Financial Services.

• Henry A. and Elvira H. Jubel Hall is a 80,600-square-foot building that will house the School of Engineering & Applied Science’s Department of Mechanical Engineering & Materials Science.

Tags | construction, Danforth, education, McCarthy Building Companies, Missouri, St. Louis, Washington University

