The Dickman Company, Inc./CORFAC International recently completed the sale of a 77,940-square-foot industrial building at 1700 W. Cornell St. in Milwaukee.

The buyer, Share Corporation, purchased the building from Richards Street Industrial, LLC.

Samuel M. Dickman, Jr., Samuel D. Dickman and Zach Hansen of the Dickman Company, Inc. represented the seller, while Jim Young of Barry CRE represented the buyer.

Tags | Barry CRE, Dickman Company, industrial, Milwaukee, Samuel Dickman, Wisconsin, Zach Hansen Jim Young

