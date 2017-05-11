May 11, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Allegro Senior Living began construction on its 12th seniors housing community, this one in Richmond Heights, Missouri.

In conjunction with IronRock Investments, Allegro jointly funded the project, which is located on Bellevue Avenue near the SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital campus. This will be the first seniors housing community in the St. Louis market for Allegro, whose other properties are in Kentucky and Florida.

The Richmond Heights project will include 87 units within 91,000 square feet, and will offer assisted-living and memory-care wings. First occupancy is expected in the fall of 2018.

Allegro estimates that the facility will create 80 permanent jobs. Building the facility is expected to create 75 construction jobs.

Tags | Allegro Senior Living, Missouri, Multifamily, Richmond Heights, seniors housing, St. Louis

