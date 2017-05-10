May 10, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The Opus Group has started construction on a new 61,750-square-foot Health and Natural Sciences building at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa. The building will serve as the new home of the school’s biology, chemistry and nursing departments.

The project will bring new lab spaces to students in the health and natural sciences majors, including simulation suites for nursing students to learn how to address real-world scenarios in replicated hospital and clinical settings. Additional classrooms will include moveable tables and exam rooms to allow for hands-on training and flexible learning and testing environments.

The building will also have energy efficient mechanical and electrical systems, including a specialized cooling system that makes ice overnight when utility rates are lower, and then uses the ice to cool the facility throughout the day.

The building is scheduled for completion in the summer of 2018. Opus Design Build, L.L.C. is the construction manager for the project, HGA is the design architect and Cannon Moss Brygger Architects is the architect of record.

Tags | construction, Des Moines, education, Iowa, Opus Group, Orange City

