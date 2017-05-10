May 10, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Ryan Saul of Senior Living Investment Brokerage on May 1 negotiated the sale of a skilled-nursing and assisted-living/memory care community in Merrillville, Indiana.

Spring Mill Health Campus is made up of 130 beds, and was built in 1998 with expansions in 2005 and 2007. The facility’s memory care unit was added in 2011.

The facility is about 90,403 square feet, and sits on about 5.52 acres.

The seller was a regional company with operations in Indiaan, Michigan, Ohio and Kentucky. The buyer was a regional company in Illinois.

Tags | Indiana, Merrillville, Multifamily, Ryan Saul, Senior Living Investment Brokerage, seniors housing

