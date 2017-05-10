May 10, 2017 | Sara Freund | Print Article | Email this Article

Morgan / Harbour completed the design and construction of a warehouse and distribution center for Odyssey Logistics & Technology’s intermodal metals transport business unit, CMI Logistics in Joliet, the company announced.

Centerpoint Properties hired Morgan/Harbour for the build-to-suit project located on an 11.94 parcel on Cedar Creek Drive in the CenterPoint Intermodal Center. The new building includes 16 trailer stalls, six exterior docks with levelers, four interior docks, 51 car parking stalls and 5,643-square-feet of office space.

Tags | Illinois, industrial, Joliet, Morgan Harbour

