Adam Bray of Minneapolis’ Liberty Property Trust has been promoted to leasing representative.

Bray is now responsible for leasing the company’s Minnesota portfolio, which is made up of more than 2 million square feet. The portfolio consists mostly of Class-A industrial properties and a small percentage of office space.

Tags | Adam Bray, company news, industrial, Liberty Property Trust, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Office

