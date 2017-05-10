May 10, 2017 | Sara Freund | Print Article | Email this Article

Co-developers Hines and McCaffery Interests held a groundbreaking ceremony to kick off construction of the Lincoln Common, a mixed-use project located on the former site of the Children’s Memorial Hospital site.

The Lincoln Common will be a vibrant new anchor to the Lincoln Park neighborhood, delivering four complementary product types which will create a dynamic live-work-play environment.

The architecture firms Skidmore Owings and Merrill, and Antunovich Associates have collaborated on the master plan. Two glass residential buildings will be the centerpieces of development, featuring 538 apartment homes. It will also have 94,000-square-feet of dining and retail space, 47,000-square foot of office space, 40 condos for sale and 67,000 square feet of public park space.

The development plan for Lincoln Avenue maintains the historic Laundry Building and Boiler House brick structures designed by Holabird & Roche in 1931. The While Elephant building designed by Loewenberg and Loewenberg will also be preserved. The team will also preserve a portico of the former Martha Wilson building and return it as a feature within a large memorial garden.

A modern multi-story retail building planned for the west side of Lincoln Avenue has been replaced by a five-story office building, designed in the same style as the historic buildings along Lincoln.

Initial occupancy is expected in late 2018.

Tags | Antunovich Associates, Chicago, Hines, Illinois, Lincoln Common, McCaffery Interests, Multifamily, Retail, Skimore Owings and Merril

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com