May 10, 2017

Leopardo Companies, announced seven promotions at its Hoffman Estates headquarters. Those who were promoted include:

Pierre Cowart, a 22-year veteran at Leopardo, was promoted to executive vice president. Previously he oversaw strategy and operations for the company’s corporate and community market. Projects included Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. global corporate headquarters, Big Ten Conference headquarters, Universal Technical Institute, Aurora Police headquarters and much more.

Leigh McMillen joined Leopardo in 2003 and previously served as the vice president of the company’s community market before stepping into her role as senior vice president. One major project McMillen worked on during her career was the $80 million dollar LEED Gold-certified Aurora Police headquarters. Other projects include the Village of Mount Prospect fire station and emergency operations center and the West Chicago Park District ARC Center.

Damian Eallonardo was promoted to senior vice president and comes to the position with 30 years of construction experience. As a senior vice president he will lead the company’s efforst to identify and develop growth opportunities. Previously he worked as as a vice president and project executive on projects like DuPage Medical Group, Sterling Bay, Hillshire Brands and more.

Mike Mastin is a 22-year construction industry veteran who has completed more than 1 million square feet since joining Leopardo more than a decade ago. His new role will be project executive. He has led teams on numerous projects for Rush University Medical Center, University of Chicago Medicine, Universal Technical Institute and more.

Nicole McElroy, now a senior project manager at Leopardo, joined the company in 2007. She’s worked on community and municipal projects including Glen Ellyn Police and Will County Sheriff’s facilities. She holds a masters degree in architecture and civil/environmental engineering from the University of Illinois.

Cian Quinn, was promoted to project manager after serving as a project engineer. He joined Leopardo in 2011 and has worked on some of the company’s most prominent projects including Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. global headquarters, the Lakeview Medical campus as well as Radio Flyer and Hillshire Brands headquarters. He is a graduate of Western Illinois University and holds bachelor’s degree in construction management, with a minor in occupational safety.

Josh Camalick, will now serve as a project manager after working as a project engineer. He joined Leopardo last year and has worked on projects across the Midwest including AMC theaters and AMC Navy Pier IMAX. He graduated from Bradley University and holds a bachelor’s degree in construction management.

