May 10, 2017 | Sara Freund | Print Article | Email this Article

Bridge Development selected Premier Design + Build Group to construct a distribution facility that will open at the end of the second quarter this year.

A bakery on the site will be demolished and two separate buildings will be put in its place. One will be an 84,000-square-foot building and the other a 72,825 square-foot building.

The Schiller Park facility will feature precast steel construction, 32′ clear height warehouse space, 125-foot truck courts, one loading dock per 3,000-square-feet and office-to-suit build out options. The facility will also have ESFR sprinklers and bioretention ponds. Each building will be able to accommodate multiple tenants.

Tags | Bridge Development, Illinois, industrial, O'Hare, Premier Design + Build Group

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com