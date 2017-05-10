May 10, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Dayton Children’s Hospital and The Greene mixed-use center will unveil a new playground in the center’s Plum Street Park in Dayton, Ohio, on May 11.

Located between White House, Black Market and Pasha Grill, the jungle gym is modeled after an airplane to honor Dayton’s history of flight innovation and the theme of “things that fly” in the new patient tower at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

In bright blue, green and orange, the park will include slides, steps, tunnels and monkey bars. There is also a family-friendly bench where parents can rest under the shade of an umbrella and watch their children play.

Tags | Dayton, Mixed Use, Multifamily, Office, Ohio, playground, Retail, The Greene

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com