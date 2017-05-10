May 10, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Crescent Cove, a nonprofit organization that provides respite and a comfortable setting for children with terminal illnesses, has begun renovating its new facility in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

The Cushman & Wakefield NorthMarq team of Paul Donovan, Jaclyn May and Jeremy Striffler worked with Crescent Cove for nine months, providing site selection and advisory services to Crescent Cove at no cost.

Crescent Cove was founded in 2009 with a mission to offer care and support to children and young adults with a shortened life expectancy, as well as their families. The Brooklyn Park facility will be the first children’s respite and hospice care home in the Midwest, and just the third such home in the United States.

The property, on Twin Lakes, has six rooms for children, as well as large, open gathering areas, a hydrotherapy bathing room, a family suite and a room for integrative therapies. Gerhardt Gliege of Cushman & Wakefield NorthMarq will manage the project, which will culminate in Crescent Cove opening this October.

