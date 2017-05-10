May 10, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Cohen Financial, a division of SunTrust Bank, announced that $8 million acquisition and redevelopment financing was secured for a seven-story office building in Schaumburg.

Dan Rosenberg and Matt Terpstra of Cohen Financial procured the loan from First Midwest Bank for the 142,164-square-foot property located at 1922 Meacham Road.

Tags | Cohen Financial, finance, First Midwest Bank, Illinois, Office, Schaumburg

