The Habitat Company won property management and leasing contracts for two luxury, rental apartment communities in the Chicago area, the company announced Monday.

Habitat will manage and lease The Reserve at Evanston, a four-story building with 193 units. The company also plans to re-position the asset and upgrade the apartments and amenities.

Habitat is also responsible for pre-leasing 250 units in the residential tower at 640 North Wells which will open this July in the River North neighborhood.

Tags | Chicago, Evanston, Illinois, multi-family, Multifamily, The Habitat Company

