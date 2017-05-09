May 09, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Steven Zacher, president and managing broker with Fort Wayne, Indiana-based The Zacher Company, recently marked 30 years in the commercial real estate industry.

Zacher joined the firm, which was founded by his father, Al Zacher, in 1987. In a written statement, Steve Zacher says that he attributes his success to his commitment to client services, teamwork and professionalism.

Tags | company news, Fort Wayne, Indiana, Steven Zacher, The Zacher Company

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com