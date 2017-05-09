May 09, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Strategic Asset Associates, represented by CBRE, leased a 4,680-square-foot space to Salon Lofts in Chicago’s Fulton Market neighborhood.

The 1101 W. Randolph Street lease will be Salon Loft’s first Fulton Market location. The company will occupy the third floor penthouse with an outdoor deck and will open in November.

The building is 84 percent leased with one 3,000-square-foot lease available. Last year, Free People signed a 10,950-square-foot lease.

Strategic Asset Associate owns four properties in this area. CBRE’s Sharon Kahan and Michelle Levy represented Isaac Shalom, owner of Strategic Asset Associates, in the transaction.

