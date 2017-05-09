May 09, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Chandler Shouse has joined Lexington, Kentucky’s NAI Isaac, where he will continue to manage a portfolio of retail and office properties throughout central Kentucky as part of the company’s property management team.

Shouse brings more than 10 years of experience to his new position. Shouse previously worked with JLL and BC Wood Properties. He specializes in managing retail, industrial and office properties.

