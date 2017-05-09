May 09, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Exeter Property Group has selected GDI Construction Corp. to build a 440,000-square-foot speculative warehouse in Whitestown, Indiana.

The site is located on the west side of Interstate-65 at the interchange with Highway-267.

The warehouse will have a 36-foot clear height, 46 dock doors, two drive-ins and be expandable to 825,000 square feet. Construction is expected to wrap in late November.

Tags | Exeter Property Group, GDI Construction Corp., Indiana, industrial, Whitestown

