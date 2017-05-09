May 09, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Jon Bonkoski is the new senior advisor, project management, with Cresa Minneapolis.

Bonkoski brings 13 years of project management experience to his new position. During this time, he has worked with a variety of health systems, hospitals, clinics and ambulatory centers throughout the Midwest. He has also partnered on collegiate and professional sports facilities, hospitality projects, industrial jobs and corporate office projects.

