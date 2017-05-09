May 09, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Belgravia Group will develop an 11-story condominium with 38 units and 52 parking spaces in Chicago’s River North neighborhood, according to an announcement from Ald. Reilly.

Three Sixty West located at 360 W. Erie St. will have a roof patio, lounge, fitness room, yoga studio and dog run. The residences will feature an Italian kitchen, 10-foot ceilings, private terraces, large windows, Bosch appliances and walk-in showers.

Tags | Belgravia Group, Chicago, condo, Illinois, multi-family, Multifamily, River North

