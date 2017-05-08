May 08, 2017 | Sara Freund | Print Article | Email this Article

Three buildings located at 1230-1242 W. Washington, totaling 60,000 square feet, sold for $13.5 million.

The buildings are occupied by Extra Space storage. Chad Schroedl, Drew Dillon and Scott Maesel of SVN | Chicago Commercial were the brokers in the transaction.

Tags | Chicago, Illinois, Retail

