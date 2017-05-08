May 08, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Angelo Christopher and Heath Yarger have been promoted at the Missner Group, the company announced Friday.

Christopher joined Missner in 2013 and will take on the role of general superintendent.

Yarger joined the firm in 2015 as a project engineer and in his new role as project manager he will oversee and be responsible for a variety of projects.

Tags | Des Plaines, Illinois, industrial, Missner Group, Multifamily, People on the move, Retail

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com