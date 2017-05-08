May 08, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, recently sold the operating entities controlling the McGuire portfolio, a nursing home portfolio of six nursing home operations in New York and Michigan. There are a total of 1,456 licensed beds in the portfolio.

The portfolio produces about $150 million in annual revenue.

Mark Myers, Joshua Jandris and Charles Hilding of IPA represented the seller, a private family company. The three also found the buyer, a long-term care start-up wanting to grow its operating platform.

Tags | Charles Hilding, Institutional Property Advisors, Joshua Jandris, Mark Myers, Michigan, Multifamily, seniors housing

