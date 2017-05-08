May 08, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Apartments near Chicago’s L train system are always in demand, and that means higher rent prices.

The interactive map below from Rent Hop shows that new construction drives rents up, according to Rent Hop’s data. However, if you’re willing to sacrifice a short commute, you could save up to $926 by moving from the California Avenue Green Line stop to the Ashland Avenue Green Line stop.

The newly opened Vantage building in Oak Park caused neighborhood prices to increase near the Harlem/Lake Green Line stop by 15 percent. New buildings NEXT near the Chicago Avenue Brown Line stop pushed Near North rents up by 11 percent and Marquee at Block 37 bear Lake Street Red Line stop inflated North Loop rents by 14.8 percent.

The Cottage Grove Green Line stop, Chicago Avenue Brown Line stop and 18th Street Pink Line stop also saw rent increases of about 10 percent.

Stops where rent dropped were Polk Pink Line stop, Illinois Medical District Blue Line stop, Washington/Wells Brown, Orange, Purple, Pink Line stop, Clinton Blue Line stop and Randolph/Wabash Brown, Green, Orange, Pink, Purple Line stop.

