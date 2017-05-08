May 08, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Friedman Integrated Real Estate Solutions was recently awarded management and leasing duties for two office buildings in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

The first, 985 Entrance Drive, is a three-story, 55,672-square-foot building built in 1985. The second, 1080 West Entrance Drive, is a three-story, 50,000-square-foot building built in 1986.

The buildings are set in an office park that sits on the perimeter of the Chrysler Fiat headquarters property. Both buildings offer open floorplates with 4/1000 parking ratios and flexible zoning for office, technology and research uses.

The buildings are close to both I-75 and M-59, and provide easy access to restaurants, shops, hotels and entertainment venues. Other corporate neighbors in the area include BorgWarner, Volkswagen, Molex, Faurecia and Fanuc Robotics

Tags | Auburn Hills, Chrysler Fiat, Friedman Integrated Real Estate Solutions, Michigan, Office

