May 08, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Dougherty Mortgage closed a $12 million HUD loan for the refinance of Meadow View Townhomes in Goshen, Ohio.

The multifamily property is a 128-unit affordable housing community. The sponsor of the project is a Dominium Development & Acquisition.

Tags | Dougherty Mortgage, finance, Goshen, Multifamily, Ohio

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com