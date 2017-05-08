May 08, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

John Gartner and Norm Khoury of Colliers International Greater Cincinnati recently closed the $33.8 million sale of a speculative industrial building in Independence, Kentucky. The Kroger Company will use the building, Park 536, as its new distribution facility.

The building is 674,000 square feet. The Kroger Company will bring 100 new jobs to the area when it moves into the Park 536 building later this year.

