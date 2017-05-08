May 08, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

KR Signs has purchased a 2.14-acre site in New Hope, Minnesota, where the company will expand operations into a 24,928-square-foot industrial space at 8801 Bass Lake Road.

KR Signs will move from its current location in Blaine, Minnesota, to its new facility in New Hope within the next month, and plans to have its operations up and running soon after.

Dan Friedner and Jay Chmieleski with Colliers International|Minneapolis-St. Paul represented KR Signs in this deal.

