May 08, 2017

Brown Commercial Group brokered the sale of a 31,300 square-foot industrial building in Carol Stream, Illinois, the firm announced.

Mike Antonelli, vice president of sales, represented the seller, CCS Realty, which is consolidating its business and relocating outside of Illinois. Dan Brown, president, represented the buyer, a private investor with plans for renovations.

The building includes 6,300-square-feet of office space, 3 dock doors and a corner location with frontage on St. Charles Road.

Tags | Brown Commercial Group, Carol Stream, Illinois, industrial, Office, warehouse

