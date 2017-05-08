May 08, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The Associated Bank has provided Banner Storage Group with a $4.9 million loan for the construction of a climate-controlled self-storage facility in Chicago.

The 49,182-square-foot project is located at 3914 W. 111th Street in Chicago.

Senior Vice PResident Edward Notz managed the loan and closing.

Tags | Associated Bank, Banner Storage Group, Chicago, finance, Illinois, loan, Retail, self storage

