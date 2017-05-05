May 05, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The Will County Center for Economic Development selected Doug Pryor as its new vice president of economic development.

In his new role, he will manage the CED’s economic development program focused on business retention, expansion and new business recruitment in Will County. Pryor is currently serving as county administrator for Grundy County and previously worked with the Grundy Economic Development Council.

Pryor is an adjunct economics instructor at Dominican University and serves as a trustee and treasurer for Morris Area Public Library. Pryor is a graduate of University of Illinois with a bachelor’s degree in economics and holds an MBA from Dominican University.

Tags | Doug Pryor, economic development, finance, Illinois, Will County

