May 05, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The Opus Group recently completed the 60,000-square-foot corporate headquarters for Delta Defense LLC in West Bend, Wisconsin. The two-story building was built to accommodate Delta Defense’s growing operations and employee base.

Opus worked with Kahler Slater throughout the design process and incorporated input and feedback from Delta Defense’s employees to ensure the end result had the elements that Delta Defense needed. In addition to expanded office space, the building includes a fulfillment area for the company’s printing and shipping services, designated training rooms, a call center, mailroom, recording studio, café, prep kitchen and an employee fitness center with locker rooms.

The building also features a unique two-story open flex space with a monument staircase that doubles as seating. The 5,000-square-foot space will serve as a site for weekly company meetings as well as a flexible location to host community events with an outdoor patio and seating area to accompany it.

Remaining close to the company’s previous location, the building is located in the West Bend Corporate Center and visible from Highway 45. The facility also includes parking for 176 cars and docks for shipping from the fulfillment center.

The building was completed in February 2017 and Delta Defense was fully operational in the space in early March. Using its unique design-build approach known as Opus DB3™, Opus has worked on 61 Client Direct Services construction projects for clients throughout the country in the past 24 months including remodels, tenant improvements and new construction projects across sectors.

Opus Design Build, L.L.C. was the design-builder for this project, Opus AE Group, L.L.C. was the architect and structural engineer of record and Kahler Slater was the design architect and interior designer. Opus Development Company, L.L.C. provided development support services.

Tags | Delta Defense, Office, The Opus Group, West Bend, Wisconsin

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com