May 05, 2017

The former Motel 6 off Veterans Parkway will soon be redeveloped into a 9,000-square-foot Portillo’s Restaurant.

The 2.5-acre project includes demolition of existing buildings, new site utilities, curbs, asphalt paving, and site improvements. The restaurant will feature a 1920s prohibition theme that will include a rooftop water tower, a suspended antique vehicle, brick walls, a patio and steel elements.

The location is expected to open this summer.

