May 05, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Ryan Companies US, Inc. has promoted Mike Ryan to senior vice president and north region market leader. He is based in the company’s Minneapolis office.

Ryan has served, and will continue to serve, as the president of Ryan A+E and leader of Ryan Companies’ national architecture and engineering practice. Ryan grew that practice to record volumes.

Ryan’s most recent project experience includes leading the design of the largest LEED Platinum project in Minnesota’s history (the Wells Fargo Downtown East corporate office project in Minneapolis), serving as project executive for CHS Field (a 7,000-seat outdoor ballpark in Saint Paul); playing a key role in the Aurélien residential tower in Chicago; and filling the design leadership role for Ryan Companies’ Downtown East five-block mixed-use development that includes 1.1 million square feet of office space for Wells Fargo, a mix of new apartments and retail, a new urban park, a five-level parking ramp and skyway connections to the new US Bank Stadium.

Ryan has also completed work for customers including Cargill, Target Corporation, Whole Foods, University of Saint Thomas and Wells Fargo.

Tags | company news, Mike Ryan, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Multifamily, Office, Retail, Ryan Companies

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com