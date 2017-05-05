May 05, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Jesse Conrad, PE, has been named an associate vice president at Manhard Consulting, the company announced Tuesday.

Conrad will be based in the firm’s Vernon Hills, Illinois office. In his new position he will be responsible for identifying strategic growth opportunities, developing relationships and driving business development efforts in all markets.

Conrad will also continue to manage an engineering team in his role as a senior project manager. He began at Manhard 9 years ago as a staff engineer, then as a senior project manager. He received his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from University of Kansas.

Tags | Illinios, industrial, Multifamily, people, People on the move, Retail, Vernon Hills

