Barack Ferrazzano Kirschbaum & Nagelberg renewed its 99,756-square-foot lease at an office tower in Chicago’s Loop.

The transaction was brokered by Transwestern in the 928,040-square-foot building located at 200 W. Madison St. The law firm will remain the largest tenant to retain space through 2032.

Senior vice presidents Jeff Dowdell, Katie Steele and Courtney Rosoff brokered the lease on behalf of Bentall Kennedy’s U.S. core fund. The tenant was represented by Kyle Kamin, Cal Wessman and Mark Cassata of CBRE.

The law firm moved into the space 10 years ago replacing Hyatt Hotels Corporation as the anchor tenant. Transwestern has managed the building since 2011 and the firm recently led a $5 million renovation that included an updated lobby with art, a 30-foot green wall and several seating areas, modernized elevators, new tenant lounge, club room and expanded fitness center with a yoga room.

