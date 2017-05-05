May 05, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

L. Mason Capitani CORFAC International helped negotiate a 90,000-square-foot industrial lease in Port Huron, Michigan.

HP Pelzer Automotive Systems signed the long-term lease agreement for the industrial space at 2336-2356 Beard St. in Port Huron.

HP Pelzer manufactures acoustic and thermal components for the automotive sector. Jason Capitani and Joe DePonio were the L. Mason Capitani brokers who coordinated the lease transaction.

