May 05, 2017

David Gaines joined HFF as a director focused on multi-family housing investment sales in the Chicago area through Midwest.

Gaines has more than 16 years of multi-family housing experience and joins HFF from Berkadia Real Estate Advisors where he was a managing director. Previously, he worked at Marcus & Millichap.

Tags | Chicago, finance, Illinois, multi-family, Multifamily

