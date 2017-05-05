May 05, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Dougherty Mortgage closed a $15.3 million HUD loan for refinance of Olive Branch Townhomes, a 176-unit multi-family affordable housing property located in Batavia, Ohio.

The sponsor for the project is Dominium Development and Acquisition. The project was constructed in 1996 and Dominium took over ownership and management duties in early 2015. All 176 unites are restricted to residents earning 55 percent or less of the median income.

Tags | Batavia, Dougherty Mortgage, finance, multi-family, Multifamily, Ohio

