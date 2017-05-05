May 05, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Co-developers Hines and McCaffery Interests broke ground on The Lincoln Common, a mixed-use development on the former Children’s Memorial Hospital site.

“The Lincoln Common continues Lincoln Park’s longstanding legacy of community innovation, partnership and investment,” Mayor Rahm Emanuel said in a statement. “The final plan we are breaking ground on today not only supports the City’s affordable housing goals with more than 50 affordable units on-site and a major investment to support even more affordable housing across the city, but also reflects Alderman Smith’s request to the developer for additional passive open space in the Lincoln Park community.”

The project by Skidmore Owings and Merrill and Antunovich Associates collaborated on the project which includes two new glass residential buildings featuring 538 apartments and 40 for-sale condominiums. It will also feature 94,000 square feet of dining and retail space, 47,000 square feet of boutique office space and 67,000 square feet of open public park space.

